Man charged in 3 murders thought pharmacist brother was killing people with COVID vaccine, investigators say

Jeffrey Allen Burnham, 46, is pictured in a photo from the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland.

(NEXSTAR) – A Maryland man accused of murdering three people, including his pharmacist brother, may have been motivated by his distrust of the government and the COVID-19 vaccine.

Jeffrey Allen Burnham is in custody in Allegany County on charges of murder and motor vehicle theft, court records show.

Investigators believe Burnham shot and killed his brother, 58-year-old Brian Robinette, after telling an unnamed person that Robinette was “killing people with the COVID shot,” according to court documents read by WJLA. He’s also suspected of killing Robinette’s wife, 57-year-old Kelly Sue Robinette. The couple was found dead in an Ellicott City, Maryland, home on Sept. 30.

Jeffrey Burnham’s mother told investigators that her son had spoken about his disapproval of his brother’s profession. Jeffrey allegedly said to her “that he wanted to confront Brian about the government poisoning people with COVID vaccines and that he repeatedly stated ‘Brian knows something!'”

Evelyn Burnham worried about her son’s mental health and his claims that the FBI was pursuing them both, according to charging documents obtained by The Baltimore Sun. She even called police on two occasions last week out of concern for his “mental stability,” the documents say.

Police believe Burnham also killed a third person the day before the double murder, fatally stabbing a friend of his mother’s named Rebecca Reynolds. Police say he stole her car to drive from Cumberland to Ellicott City, where he killed his brother and his sister-in-law.

During the investigation, police determined that Brian Robinette’s red, 2007 Corvette was missing.

After an 18-hour manhunt, authorities in West Virginia arrested Jeffrey Burnham thanks to a tipster’s call alerting police that he was driving a red Corvette, according to the Allegany Sheriff’s Office.

West Virginia State Police Troopers took Burnham into custody Oct. 1 after responding to a suspicious vehicle call. He is being held without bail.