Man charged for child sex crimes in Troup County

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (WRBL) – A Brookhaven man in custody for charges stemming from a Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Rodney Wayne Beasley III, 30 of Brookhaven, was charged after exchanging explicit messages and images with who he believed to be an underage male child, according to an investigator with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 10, Beasley was taken into custody in Dunwoody without incident. Law enforcement officers say he is charged with Criminal Attempt Aggravated Child Molestation and two counts of Child Exploitation under the Child Exploitation and Prevention Act.

Beasley is being held at the Troup County Jail.