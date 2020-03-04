Man brings llama to sister’s wedding

(CNN) – A five-year promise delivered… much to a bride’s chagrin.
Mendl Weinstock brought a llama to his sister, Riva’s wedding.
The gag started five years ago — when Mendl says Riva was talking endlessly about her future wedding in a car ride with friends… so he blurted out that if he had to go, he was bringing a llama with him.
Thinking that it was just a joke… Riva accepted.
Fast forward five years… and Mendl held up the promise.
He rented a llama, named Shockey, for $400 and even had a custom tuxedo made.
While the llama had to stay outside the wedding hall… Riva’s friend was in on the joke — and placed two inflatable llamas at the sweetheart table.
Riva says her brother definitely made her wedding memorable — and that she’s already started planning her revenge.
