Man banned from south Georgia for stalking woman for years

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – A man has been effectively banned from venturing into the southern half of Georgia for aggressively stalking the mother of his two children.

The Savannah Morning News reports the ban for 38-year-old Anthony Oliver was imposed Wednesday when he was sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated stalking by violating a permanent protective order.

Judge Timothy R. Walmsley told the court that Oliver is a narcissist who “put the victim through 17 years or more of absolute hell.” Testimony showed he followed and attacked the victim as she moved cross country with the children.

Oliver also was ordered to avoid contact with the victim and her family, with Walmsley saying he would consider expanding the protected group. Oliver also must undergo anger management and family violence programs while imprisoned.