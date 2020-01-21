Man arrested in San Antonio bar shooting argues self-defense

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – A 19-year-old man arrested in a San Antonio shooting that left two people dead and wounded five others says he was acting in self-defense when he opened fire during a concert at a bar.

Kiernan Christopher Williams is expected to face capital murder charges for the Sunday night shooting at a bar in the San Antonio River Walk area called Ventura.

s Williams was taken into custody Monday, he promoted his own Instagram account and described himself as “an upcoming artist.”

He says he regrets “everything that I did.” The medical examiner’s office identified the men killed as Robert Martinez and Alejandro Robles.