AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An arrest has been made in the murder of Renqual Geter at Knights Inn in Augusta.

22-year-old Jaquarie Allen is being charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime after the murder at Knights Inn on Boy Scout Road.

Additional charges may be forthcoming.

There is no further information available at this time as this investigation is ongoing.