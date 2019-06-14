Man arrested in connection with home invasion in Barnwell, South Carolina

BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) — Authorities have arrested the man who they say is responsible for a home invasion in Barnwell, South Carolina.

Stephon Foster, 21, of New York is charged with multiple crimes including first degree burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery, attempted murder, grand larceny, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and weapons law violations, according to Captain Robert Miller.

He was arrested on Thursday, June 13 in Blackville, Capt. Miller added.

Authorities say a young male was in the woman’s home when she arrived on Tuesday, June 11. He attacked her, tied her in a chair, and robbed her. Her vehicle was found a short distant from the crime scene Wednesday morning just after midnight.

Officials say Foster is affiliated with a gang in New York but has relatives in the area.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and was released the same day.

