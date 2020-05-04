Man arrested in Burke Co. for street racing

BURKE CO. (WJBF) – One person is in custody today in Burke County accused of street racing.

Travis Lee Martin from Wrightsville, Georgia was arrested Sunday night on McGruder Road.

Martin was allegedly planning to compete in drag racing with his 1980 Malibu.

Authorities say it had racing slicks and no working lights.

The suspect was also charged with driving an unsafe vehicle, no insurance and suspended registration.

The car and nine thousand dollars in cash were seized by the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say Martin told them the money was used for betting on the illegal street racing.