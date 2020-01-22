Live Now
Man arrested in Alabama agrees to return to Georgia

SELMA, Ala. (AP) – A man arrested in Alabama after a slaying in south Georgia has agreed to return to Georgia for prosecution.

A prosecutor says 23-year-old Demonte Everette Mayes Jr. waived extradition during a hearing Tuesday in Selma. He says Mayes will be sent to Americus, Georgia, to answer charges including murder and kidnapping.

Mayes was arrested in west Alabama on Saturday in the shooting death of 21-year-old La’Warrior Gardener. Mayes had his 2-month-old baby with him at the time, and the child was placed into the custody of child welfare officials in Alabama.

