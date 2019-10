APPLING, Ga (WJBF) – A Columbia County man is in behind bars, charged with killing his neighbor’s dog.

It happened Sunday on Forest Hills Drive in Appling.

Police say Richard Clayton, shot his neighbor’s Jack Russell Terrier — with a bow and arrow.

A witness says the animal was shot, and then run over with a four-wheeler.

The police report shows, Clayton admitted shooting the dog, because it was chasing chickens in his yard.