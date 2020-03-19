Man arrested for impersonating a Homeland Security Investigator

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A man is under arrest for impersonating a Homeland Security Investigator (HSI).

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Maurice Dale McNeal Jr. reportedly pulled over a vehicle while on a motorcycle on Walton Way Extension March 14th.

Across the street were two RCSO deputies.

The deputies approached McNeal as he began to ask the driver of the car questions.

McNeal told deputies he was a Homeland Security Special Agent and presented his US Department of Homeland Security ID and his U.S. Customs ID.

Per the incident report, the ID’s looked legitimate and deputies were told by supervisors to allow McNeal to continue, though a supervisor would come to the scene.

McNeal said he overheard the vehicle occupants discussing stealing from a Walmart and mentioned the cameras McNeal had on his motorcycle. One of McNeal’s cameras was missing.

McNeal then asked the driver for permission to search the vehicle and had the driver and passengers exit the vehicle as he began searching the vehicle and their belongings. No camera was found.

Once the RCSO deputy supervisor arrived on the scene, he again questioned McNeal about his credentials.

The Homeland Security Investigator in Savannah was contacted, and confirmed McNeal was not part of that federal organization.

RCSO searched him and his motorcycle and found a handgun and ammunition.

McNeal is charged with impersonating a public officer and possession of a firearm.

