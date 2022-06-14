BURKE COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – A man has been arrested after being accused of choking his girlfriend and putting a gun in her mouth threatening to kill her.

The incident happened on Poole Melton Road on Sunday June 12th at approximately 7:30 P.M.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Chris Hicks, who lives with the victim, choked her until she was almost unconscious, and he placed a firearm in her mouth and threatened to kill her.

According to the victim, she was able to get out of the residence and contacted the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they attempted to make contact with Hicks inside the residence, but he would not respond, and they were advised that he was armed with multiple weapons and barricaded himself inside the residence.

According to authorities, arrest warrants and a search warrant for Hicks and his residence were obtained after midnight, and members of the Special Response Team entered into Hicks’ residence after 1 A.M. utilizing the team’s armored vehicle.

Authorities say that Hicks was inside the last bedroom along with a propane tank and firearms, and then, he was apprehended and taken into custody.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Hicks is being charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of the Crime.

Hicks is now in the Burke County Detention Center.