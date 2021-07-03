Man arrested following shooting at North Augusta apartment complex

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is recovering following a shooting in North Augusta.

According to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety, the incident happened Friday, July 2 just after 10 p.m. at Rivers Edge Apartments on East Buena Avenue.

Authorities responded to the location after receiving word of a disturbance with shots fired.

One male was found shot in the abdomen. He was transported to Augusta University for treatment.

At last check, the victim is expected to recover.

Meanwhile, a vehicle pursuit took place between officers and the suspect, later identified as Johnnie Wideman, 27, of Augusta. The pursuit ended in Augusta due to”excessive speeds and reckless driving,” officials added.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s located Wideman at his home and he was arrested and taken to the Richmond County Detention Center.

He will be extradited and charged with attempted murder and failure to stop for blue lights.