Man arrested following armed robbery, chase in Emanuel County

STILLMORE, Ga. (WJBF) – The Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the armed robbery of a Marathon Convenience Store in Stillmore Monday afternoon.

The suspect, Desi Lee Hyman Jackson, fled in a silver Honda Accord on Highway 57 towards Swansboro. As a police officer caught up to him, Jackson fired several shots out of the window, hitting the Stillmore PD patrol vehicle disabling it.

An Emanuel County deputy then chased the Honda. The Honda spun out at the intersection of Highway #1 bypass and Highway 57.

The suspect surrendered without incident. This incident is being investigated by the GBI, GSP and the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office.