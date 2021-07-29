Man arrested after armed robbery at Aiken Quality Inn & Suites

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – An Edgefield man was arrested for armed robbery and kidnapping at Quality Inn & Suites in Aiken.

On June 13th, 2021 at 4:46pm, police respond to an armed robbery at the Quality Inn.

Upon arrival, a officer met with the victim. The victim stated there was a male who entered into the front lobby and came to the back room area where she was at.

The male, 40-year-old Therin Tracell Mincy grabbed a pair of scissors and her cell phone, along with the hotel phone.

The victim stated that Mincy had a “western style gun and holster”. The victim then stated Mincy put his arm around her head and neck, instructing her to walk toward the cash register.

The victim opened the cash register and Mincy took all of the money out from inside.

Afterwards, Mincy instructed the victim to walk out of the front door and then to walk down the side of the building.

Mincy walked the victim halfway down the side of the building and let her go then he left. He then headed toward the back of the building.

Mincy was arrested on July 28th, 2021 and was changed with armed robbery and kidnapping.