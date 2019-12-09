Man arrested, accused of striking someone with 2-pound rock, stealing their alcohol in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man was arrested Sunday after reportedly assaulting someone with a rock in a sock and then taking their alcohol.

Myrtle Beach police arrested Lloyd Green and charged him with one count of 2nd-degree assault and battery.

Police responded to the Krispy Kreme on North Kings Highway just before noon Sunday after a man called saying he was assaulted at a nearby business.

The man told police he was assaulted by Green ‘in regards to a dispute over stolen alcohol,’ according to a police report.

Green allegedly struck the victim in the head with a two-pound rock inside of a sock before stealing his alcohol.

The victim, police said, seemed to be intoxicated.

But according to the police report, officers were able to find the accused offender and other evidence that corroborated the victim’s story.

Witnesses of nearby businesses said they saw Green hit the victim with the rock.

The police report said officers saw gashes on the left side of the victim’s head. He was transported to Grand Strand Hospital for treatment.

Green was taken to Myrtle Beach jail.

