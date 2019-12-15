Man accused of slapping reporter on backside arrested

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJBF/WSAV) — The man who slapped a reporter on her back-side while she was live on the air is now facing charges.

Police charged Thomas Callaway with sexual battery in the incident.

In the video, a man in a long-sleeved blue shirt moves behind WSAV reporter Alex Bozarjian and appears to hit her on her backside during her live presentation.

He turned himself in and is now out on bond.

Recently, he sat down with WJBF’s sister station WSAV.

To the man who smacked my butt on live TV this morning: You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me. No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better. https://t.co/PRLXkBY5hn — Alex Bozarjian (@wsavalexb) December 7, 2019

He told them that it should never have happened and he’s sorry.

“I’m thankful for this opportunity to share my apology to her and to her family, her friends and her co-workers,” Callaway said. “It was an awful act and an awful mistake.”

“I am not that person that people are portraying me as. I make mistakes, I’m not perfect and I’m asking for forgiveness and to accept my apology,” he added.

Callaway says he was caught up in the moment but he regrets that the publicity about the race centered on his actions and not on the event itself.

Meanwhile, the Savannah Sports Council, which organized Saturday’s run, is banning Callaway from future events — something he says he accepts.

An attorney for Bozarjian says she’s looking for justice in this case.