SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A man is facing charges in Saluda County after authorities say he assaulted children who are minors.

According to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, Jesus Elizondo is charged with four counts of unlawful conduct towards a child.

This arrest came after deputies responded to a 911 call at Elizondo’s residence on Abney Nursery Road.

He’s accused of physically assaulting 4 minor children in his home.