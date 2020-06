AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Demari Lamont Crawford.

Crawford is wanted for multiple counts of Aggravated Assault that occurred on June 28th, 2020 on the 1800 block of Cooney Circle.

He’s from Waynesboro and is known to frequent Jennings Homes Apartment Complex.

Demari Crawford is believed to be Armed and Dangerous.

If you know where he is please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1080.