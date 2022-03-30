NORTH AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Downtown revitalization in North Augusta took another step forward Wednesday morning.

The group North Augusta Forward announced that the sale of the old skating rink is final.

For many years the building was home to The Carpet Shop, but the historic building was originally the North Augusta Skating Rink.

It is located on Georgia Avenue adjacent to the Municipal Building.

The historic property is also next to another parcel owned by North Augusta Forward.

Both have been purchased by a developer for a mixed use development.