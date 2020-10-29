Mail in ballots don’t need to go in the mail

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) With the pandemic now for the first-time thousands in Augusta have absentee ballots now they’re being don’t mess with the U.S mail but there are plenty of options to make sure your ballot gets to where it belongs.

Absentee voter Deborah Johnson isn’t mailing it in, she dropping it off, at Diamond Lakes community Center

“It was convenient wasn’t sure it was going to be here dropped it off for my son,” said Johnson.

“So, it will be counted?”

“It will be counted,” said Johnson.

Diamond Lakes is one of five mail in ballot drop off box sites across Augusta, elections officials saying if you have a mail in ballot. you need to use them, and quick,

“Don’t procrastinate two of our drop boxes are literally curbside where you don’t have to get out of your car, that’s the one at Diamond Lakes Regional Park and the one at the city services center at Peach Orchard and Rosier Road sot those are super convenient,” said Bailey.

The drop box at the south Augusta Customer Service Center, is the newest one, there are also drop boxes outside the senior center at the Brigham Center.

There’s a box at Warren Road and at the Municipal Building, and you can go inside to the Board of Elections office and vote your mail in ballot there.

Advance voting in person ends Friday, but until the polls close Tuesday you can use the drop boxes.

“We’ll have somebody at all the boxes the drop boxes at 7PM we’ll do and they’ll do a final empty and they’ll lock down the drop box so no more ballots can be put in and the same for our office we’ll be there accepting ballots up to 7pm,” said Bailey.

“No don’t trust the mail right about now want to make sure it gets where it needs to be,” said Johnson.

Now If you did request a mail in ballot but you have changed your mind that’s okay you can still vote in person but to avoid the biggest hassle take your absentee ballot with you in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.