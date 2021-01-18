Macaulay Culkin ‘sold’ on digitally removing President Trump from Home Alone 2

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)– Actor and Home Alone star, Macaulay Culkin, has responded to social media output that President Trump should be digitally removed from Home Alone 2

Culkin responded to a tweet that simply said ‘sold.’

Sold. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021

Someone on Twitter made a video edit of President Trump removed from Home Alone 2 and Culkin responded with “bravo”.

Bravo. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021

President Trump appears briefly in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York when Culkin asks him for directions to the lobby of the Plaza hotel.

A petition on change.org to replace Trump with Joe Biden had accrued over 250 signatures.