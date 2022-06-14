AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – A local, historical mainstay in the community is celebrating its grand re-opening.

The Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History will be hosting its Grand Re-Opening on Saturday, June 18th.

This event will take place at the museum at 1116 Phillips Street from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M.

This will serve as the museum’s re-opening celebration and sponsor meet and greet.

Organizers of the Lucy craft Laney Museum say that they want to recognize Bank of America, who supports and gives back to the community, including supporting the reopening of the Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History by providing 4 weeks of free admission for the community, after the Museum was closed 10 months for major renovation.

“We believe in the power of the arts to help economies thrive, and we are proud to continue our partnership with the Lucy Craft Laney Museum,” says Ora Parish, President, Bank of America Greater Augusta/Aiken.

The celebration will include a tour of the newly renovated facility.

For more information about the Museum, click here, and to book a guided tour, call 706-724-3576.