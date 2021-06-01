Lowcountry Rep. Nancy Mace’s home vandalized on Memorial Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) says her home was the target of vandals on Memorial Day.

The Lowcountry congresswoman says someone in the early morning hours on Monday used black spray paint to vandalize her front steps, sidewalk and the street in front of her home.

The vandals spray-painted “pass the PRO act,” “no gods, no masters,” “all politicians are bastards,” “F—k you Nancy” and anarchist symbols.

Mace in social media posts, claimed the symbols were Antifa symbols.

“Early on Memorial Day, my home was vandalized w/ spray-painted ANTIFA graffiti. This kind of illegal act of intimidation shows the destructive division in our country and just how dangerous it can be. We can and must do better.” Rep. Nancy Mace’s Twitter account, @RepNancyMace

According to Mace, law enforcement is investigating the crime.

Mace released the following statement Tuesday regarding the vandalism.