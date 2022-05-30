EVANS, GA. (WJBF)- The children’s program is sponsored by Oakey Grove Baptist Church, but started by a mother who has a son with autism.

“With our son, we had been looking for several years for programs for him to just do extracurricular activities and also some things to do in the summer and there were just none that were available,” Owner and Director of Love and Care ECC Latoya Roper said.

Camp begins June 6th through July 22nd and is still open for registration.

“They can register for summer camp on our website and if they are in need of any other service, there is a ‘contact us’ tab there– they can fill out that ‘contact us’ and we’re happy to call them back and just see how we can help them moving forward,” Roper said.

During their time at camp, children will participate in musical and active social skills building– while also getting the chance to create arts and crafts and adventure on field trips.

Siblings are also welcome to attend camp.

“Our siblings actually do have a really great time, all of our activities are super fun. They are some adaptive, but they are some that children can do. So, I would say our siblings last year had just as much fun as our kiddos with special needs did” Roper said.

Camp will begin at 8 a.m. to 2 in the afternoon, and provides aftercare until 3 p.m.

The camp’s leaders are some individuals already involved in their community.

“Mostly upper level students, a lot of them do attend AU, locally. They’re studying to become teachers as well as working in social work and psychology and so we do have those that are coming to volunteer as well,” Roper said.

For more information on registration and the summer camp, visit.