The intersection has been reopened.

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – The intersection at Louisville Road and Wrightsboro Road is completely shutdown due to a 3-car crash.

According to Columbia County dispatch, the call came in at 6:27 Thursday morning.







Injuries are reported, but the severity is unknown. EMS has been dispatched to the scene.

Motorists should find an alternate route.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way to the scene, we’ll bring you more information when it becomes available.