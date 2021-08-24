Louisville Police Officer Kason Anderson remembered for smile, fishing

The City of Louisville mourns the loss of its police officer who died of COVID-19.

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Louisville mourning the loss of one of its own.

Officer Kason Anderson was part of a very small staff at Louisville Police Department and the City of Louisville. A few of them told NewsChannel 6 that the city is now broken because a link in their chain is missing.

“His smile won’t be duplicated and his personality, you can’t mimic it,” said John Maynard, Resurrection Church Pastor and Stapleton Police Dept. Chief about Officer Anderson.

Kason Anderson and his fiancé Emily Thompson.

The American flag, lowered. And police badges wrapped in black bands. A fellow brother in blue, Officer Kason Anderson, died Saturday in an Augusta hospital fighting COVID-19.

“Several kids were at risk in the community. He tried to take them under his wings and just, you know, try to help them through some of the problems that they were going through,” described Louisville Police Chief Jimmy Miller.

The 31-year-old Washington County native, high school graduate and East Georgia College Alumni worked as Deputy Sheriff in his hometown before landing a job as a patrol officer in Louisville. Chief Miller said he remembers hiring Officer Anderson in July of 2019. And while he was a good worker, it was his off the clock duties that kept everyone entertained.

“Kason was a country boy,” Miller stated. “He did a lot of things. He loved to fish. That was his life goal to be a captain driving a boat, fishing in the ocean.”

Saralyn Flonnory, Clerk of Court and City Clerk for the City of Louisville fondly remembers Officer Anderson too, saying she affectionately called him her baby because he was the youngest person on staff.

“Well Miss Saralynn I guess we can just go fishing. I said man, I’m a farmer’s kid. I’m not going fishing with you. You push me in that water, I can’t drink all that water. And he would just laugh,” she said.

Most of Anderson’s time protecting and serving was during the pandemic. And Chief Miller said with just six officers, he did his best to keep them safe with PPE.

“People have reservations about taking that shot, but they really need to. But Kason had not taken it. He had decided to take it just prior to becoming sick with it,” he said adding that he was concerned about being vaccinated at first. “Especially being first responders, you need to think long and hard about taking that shot.”

Maynard, his pastor, tearfully told us about Kason’s spiritual side.

He said, “Kason was actually the first person to give his life to Christ at our church.”

Often working Sundays, Officer Anderson would go to Resurrection Church with his fiancé downtown and on Easter this year, he was Baptized. City Administrator Ricky Sapp said he got the call first when his life changed. But a servant’s heart is something he said Kason already had.

“The autism group asked for volunteers to shave their heads to raise money. Kason didn’t hesitate,” said Ricky Sapp, Louisville City Administrator. “He stepped right up, regardless of how funny he looked when he was done getting his head shaved.”

Officer Anderson’s funeral will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the Hitchcock Barn on Old Savannah Road in Tennille. You can see his full obituary here.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps