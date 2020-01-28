Louisiana State Police issue endangered alert for woman and her 4 children

(WHNT) – Louisiana State Police troopers alerted the public late Monday, Jan. 27, that they are looking for Amanda Morgan, 33, and her four children.

Officials say Morgan and the children were last seen traveling in a blue 2015 Ford F150 bearing Texas license plate HFM2002. Troopers believe the family is traveling with Tyler Heard, 25.

Authorities are concerned for the safety of the children, Allison Morgan, 11, Brayden Morgan, 9, Autumn Morgan, 8, and Adalynn Morgan, 4. According to the post, family members are worried about Morgan’s mental health.

The family may be headed to Alabama, according to authorities.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of the children, or Amanda Morgan, should immediately contact the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-259-9021.

