BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) --- Our daily lives run on time and schedules. It's easy for us to look at the clock to tell the time. But long ago it was not so simple. Here in Barnwell, the sundial by the courthouse tells more just time ---- it tells the history of the city.

"This community is proud of our courthouse and our sundial," said Barnwell Attorney, Linda Knapp. "We get lots of visitors; I want it to be pretty and exciting for folks who come."