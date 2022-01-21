FILE – Actor-comedian Louie Anderson appears at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 18, 2016. A spokesman for Anderson says he is being treated for cancer in a Las Vegas hospital. Anderson’s publicist says he was diagnosed with a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and “is resting comfortably.” (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Louie Anderson, an actor and comedian who starred in ‘Baskets’ and as ‘Family Feud’ host, has died at age 68.

Earlier this week, spokesman for Louie Anderson says the actor and comedian was being treated for cancer in a Las Vegas hospital.

Anderson’s longtime publicist Glenn Schwartz says he was diagnosed with a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Anderson won a 2016 Emmy for best supporting actor for the comedy series “Baskets.”

Anderson received three consecutive Emmy nominations for his role as Christine Baskets, mom to twin sons played by “Baskets” star Zach Galifianakis.

The 68-year-old Anderson appeared on the big screen in 1988′s “Coming to America” and in last year’s sequel to the Eddie Murphy comedy.

