Lori Vallow, Idaho mother charged in kids’ disappearance, maintains innocence after 2 attorneys quit

(ABC News) – Lori Vallow Daybell, the Idaho mother whose two children have been missing for nearly six months, is maintaining her innocence regarding the multiple charges she faces, according to a statement provided to ABC News from her defense attorney.

“As with any citizen of our Country, Mrs. Daybell is entitled to all the privileges and rights that accompany our cornerstone belief of innocents, until proven beyond a reasonable doubt otherwise,” a statement from attorney Mark Means read. “It is this innocence that Mrs. Daybell assertively maintains regarding all charges.”

Means is now Daybell’s sole attorney, after her two others, Edwina Elcox and Brian Webb, stepped down from her legal team on Friday.

He didn’t immediately respond to ABC News when asked why Elcox and Webb stepped down.

“Furthermore, Mrs. Daybell is guaranteed access to a fair and impartial judicial process. There is no room in the process for conjecture, innuendos, and or speculation to alter this Constitutionally guaranteed process,” his statement sent Monday read.

She’s facing five counts in the case of her missing children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan — two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children and one misdemeanor count each of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime and contempt.MORE: Lori Vallow, mom in missing kids case, makes 1st court appearance in Idaho

JJ and Tylee have been missing since September. During an investigation by Rexburg police, they found “no evidence or verification of anyone providing for the housing, food, clothing, education or medical care” for the children since that time.

Police have also condemned Daybell for being unwilling to assist in their investigation to find the kids, including when she failed to produce them after she was ordered by an Idaho court to do so.

About two months after her children were last seen, she moved to Hawaii with her new husband, Chad Daybell.

Chad Daybell previously told ABC News that “the kids are safe,” but he did not elaborate.

Lori Vallow Daybell was extradited to Idaho, where she and the children had been living prior to their disappearance, a little more than a week ago.MORE: Inside the mysterious case of 3 deaths, 2 missing children and a terrified husband

“In the coming days we look forward to the opportunity to work through the judicial process to prove Mrs. Daybell’s innocence,” the statement from Means read.

She is currently being held at Madison County Jail on $1 million bond.

