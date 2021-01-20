Long-time serving mayor of Town of salley, Bob Salley, dies

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A long time mayor in Aiken County has passed away.

The Town of Salley confirmed the death of Bob Salley on Tuesday, January 19.

Salley was the long-serving Mayor of Salley.

He served as mayor of Salley for 25 years. He was also a World War II and Korean War veteran.

He challenged the town’s mayoral election results in 2019, after a write-in candidate won the race. After that election, NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk asked him, “If you find out that you’re not mayor going forward, like what’s next for you?”

“I imagine He got something else better for me to do,” Salley replied.

We’re told his family started the town in 1887.