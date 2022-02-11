Long time construction on Flowing Wells Road has neighbors unhappy

MARTINEZ, Ga (WJBF)- Road construction on Flowing Wells Road has been going for nearly three years and there is still more to do.

Kyle Titus, the Director of Engineering in Columbia County, said there are several reasons the project has taken so much time. He told NewsChannel 6 that a lot of the most recent hold up is because of labor shortages and supply chain issues caused by the pandemic.

“The reason it’s taking a little while is the project was bid in two phases. The first phase was a utility relocation phase so the moved power, gas, fiber,” Titus explained.

Titus said the first phase of the project is finished. Right now, they are in phase two.

“And the next phase, which is what we’re in currently, is a new contractor that we had to go through procurement. This contractor is constructing the roadways, storm drainage, the curb and gutter, etc.”

The storm drains are being put in place now and once that is complete, they will begin paving.

We talked to some neighbors who said the project has been a nightmare. They complained about flooding issues, and construction noise among other things.

Homeowner, Peggy Riddle, said much of her yard has been destroyed, a yard her husband spent decades working in.

“Well it just makes you sad. You know, you work, you do the work. My husband did most of the work and I’m just glad he doesn’t see it,” she said.

Riddle explained that traffic has been a mess since the beginning of construction and she doesn’t believe it will get any better once it’s finished.

“This road is heavily trafficked. In the mornings it starts around four o’clock. I just don’t think it’s going to be sufficient,” Riddle said.

However, Titus believes the plan will work and help to clear up the traffic issues on Flowing Wells Road.

“It’s going to allow for freer flowing traffic. It will allow people to get out of the lane to take a left– to get into the median to take a left. And also to get out of the lane to take a right. And there won’t be as much congestion throughout that corridor,” said Titus.

The good news for the people that live on Flowing Wells is that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Titus said he hopes the project will be finished by the end of Summer or early Fall of this year.

