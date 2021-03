AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an 18-wheeler accident.

NewsChannel 6 has learned right after 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning a log truck rolled over on Mike Padgett at Doug Barnard Pkwy.

There are injuries reported. No word on the extent.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area as clean-up is underway.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way to the scene.