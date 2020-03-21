Locals staying fit and COVID-19 free with outdoor activity

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – On the first weekend of spring locals across the CSRA did not let global pandemic COVID-19 keep them inside and away from beautiful weather. Many residents found ways to be active such as kyaking, walking, and biking at parks and recreation centers in Richmond and Aiken county.

“Got to get out and get moving can’t be sitting on the couch the whole time,” said Frank Campbell, while walking with his family at the Augusta Canal. “For sure spending more time with love ones but also getting out with them and doing stuff is important.”

With bars, restaurants and social gatherings of 10 or more people is currently prohibited in Augusta until April 4th, residents are finding a silver lining in safe social distancing.

” I mean we’re still connected to our friends and families all over the world just during a time like this you know just spend more time with your family get connected with the people who are immediately in your life,” said Sean Kennedy. “I think on depending on how you look at it could be considered distancing or we all can come closer together at the same time.”