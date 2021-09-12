Locals remember fallen 9/11 heroes

FILE – In this Sept. 11, 2011 file photo, a U.S. Army soldier walks past an American Flag hanging in preparation for a ceremony commemorating the tenth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, at Forward Operating Base Bostick in Kunar province, Afghanistan. The final phase of ending America’s “forever war” in Afghanistan after 20 years formally began Saturday, May 1, 2021, with the withdrawal of the last U.S. and NATO troops by the end of summer. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) – The City of Augusta coming together to honor the lives lost on one of the most horrific days in American History.

“I ran for everybody that died, the firefighters and policemen and everybody that died on 9/11,” said Noah Sherill



9-year-old Noah Sherill showed his strength Saturday morning while pushing to the finish line.

“Well, everyone was telling me to hurry up, you got this and that just encouraged me to keep going, ” said Noah.



Noah received a medal for finishing, but not everyone got those same honors.



“Once I got here, I was just like wow this is for a really good cause, and this is something I just want to push myself to run for,” said Augusta University student Elizabeth Keller.



She says at first she just wanted to get a fast time, but once the ceremony started she realized this run had a deeper meaning.



“It was just really emotional, getting to see everyone. I walked through the garden before I did the run, and that really just pushed me to keep going the whole time. Seeing the firefighters run with all of their gear on, was just so inspiring. It was just a really emotional experience, ” said Keller.



AU in partnership with the city of Augusta held the 5th annual 5k run to remember those frontline workers and others who died on September 11, 2001. Now two decades ago.



“Me and my friend over here we rucked with 50 pound bags on our backs,” said Sean Bobo, with the Army National Guard.



While most people ran to honor those fallen heroes, others showed their patriotism another way.



“I just helped register people get them checked in for the activities today for remembering and honoring the 20th anniversary for September 11,” said Allison Hay.



Allison Hay, a volunteer for the 5k event and student at Augusta University was just in kindergarten on that horrific day.



“I don’t actually remember it that well. I have heard stories about everything that’s happened,” said Hay.



But she says she still understands why this day is so prominent in our history.



“It was such a hard time 20 years ago for Americans and I think that we just were able to kind of come together as a country and I think people still really admire that about America, and it’s just a great day to remember the patriotism in this country,” said Hay.