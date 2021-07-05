Locals celebrate return to normal during this year’s Boom in the Park

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- The 21st annual Boom in the Park event at Evans Towne Center. Hundreds of locals came out to enjoy live entertainment, food, games, and of course, fireworks.

“People are just ready to get out, spend time together, and do something that they weren’t able to do last year during COVID times,” said Janet Wheatley, Manager, Program and Events.

It was a celebration of freedom.

“When it comes down to the family, the togetherness, everything from the military, and what we’ve sacrificed to get here today, this is what we’re celebrating,” Cedric Jones, Lives in Augusta.

And the return to normalcy.

“It just feels amazing to be out with our fellow Americans and our fellow soldiers,” said Nicole Levy, Lives in Grovetown.

Nicole Levy says she and her family were stationed here last March. That’s around the same time Governor Kemp declared a state of emergency in Georgia.

“Being able to watch the kids play, just to simply play, outside, and not in front of a screen because were told we can’t be outside, we can’t socialize,” said Levy.

Last year the event was held at Patriots park to adhere to social distancing guidelines and people also had to stay in their cars. Sunday was the first Boom in the Park since kids 12 and up could get the covid-19 vaccine. There wasn’t a mask in sight, with no restrictions, or social distancing.

“Everybody just going about life as normal makes me feel a lot better, it really does,” said Jason Fencher, Lives in Grovetown.

“It’s wonderful, I mean like it’s very wonderful to come out here and just enjoy the people and the music and everything,” said Nyla Washington, Lives in Augusta.

This year’s Boom in the Park stood for more than just freedom, but also resilience and perseverance.

“I mean we got through 9/11 fine, we got through Y2k, we got through COVID, wars, and we are still here,” said Levy.

Janet Wheatley the program and events manager with Columbia County says they were expecting record breaking numbers at this year’s Boom in the Park. She tells NewsChannel 6, they look forward to continuing the tradition again next year.