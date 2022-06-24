AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) For the first time in two years, Pride Fest is back in full swing. The weekend event got underway tonight with Beats on Broad– an outdoor dance party in the Common.

Tonight, is just one of two parts of the big pride event and organizers say they’re expecting tonight’s festivities to be bigger than years previous.



Pride Weekend is back in full swing – and this year it’s all about PURPLE!



“Gilbert Baker designed the gay rainbow flag back in 1978 and this year we highlighted purple which signifies spirit and our theme for the year is pride and soul,” said organizer James Mintz.

And both pride and soul filled the atmosphere tonight. Long time Augusta Pride member James Mintz says this event brings a lot to the city.



Mintz says, “We believe that we are apart of this community and we have a 1.3 million dollar economic impact according to the Augusta CVB.”



Mintz says the weekend brings in some 14,000 people – and this year they’re expecting even more.



“We’re hoping for a bigger crowd this year, where we have a lot of locals but a lot of other people from outside of Augusta, like Atlanta, Charolette and some even from New york and Los Angeles,” said Mintz.



This is the second largest P.R.I.D.E festival in the state. But it’s more than live music, a fashion show, and food; it brings in health resources for the entire community…. and promotes inclusion.



“This is actually my first pride and my first pride out. So I think it’s absolutely amazing that we are in a place and a community, that we can come here and express ourselves and meet other people who walk similar paths,” said another person in attendance.

“Today EGA just overturned Roe vs Wade so it’s not just about Gay Pride, LGBTQ, but it’s also including women with rights,” said one person in attendance.



The parade will kick off Saturday at 10am and organizers say they’re expecting a special guest, the mayor elect Garnett Johnson, who will be the first Augusta mayor elect to attend the P.R.I.D.E festival and parade.