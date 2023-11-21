AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A group of young football players in Richmond County are tackling their way to the top qualifying for the American Youth Football National Championship.

Alfred Cain, who goes by Tre’ AKA The Bully, used his skills this season as tight end, wide receiver and middle linebacker to win 17 games and only lose 2.

Meet the Trinity Elite Titans 8 U, who are better known as Jackboyz.

Clad in black and orange, the 8 to 9 year old boys are living out their dreams on the football field, traveling across Georgia and the Carolinas.

“I get sets and tackles,” says Chevalier “Chevy” Brown, a member of Trinity Elite Titans 8U.

“We need strongest, we need power, and we need smarts,” Braylen Wright, a Offensive Lineman with the Trinity Elite Titans 8U.

The Trinity Elite Titans 8U just returned from Miramar, Florida where they won Regionals. Now, they have the chance to go back to the Sunshine State for the American Youth Football National Championship.

The Titans came in 2nd place there last year, but the team says this time they are going to win.

“Last year I didn’t give my full potential like I was supposed to at Nationals. This year, I’m going to do that,” says Alfred Cain “Tre’ AKA The Bully,” the tight end, wide receiver & middle linebacker.

“Staying positive and being a leader,” Kenston Henderson, a member of Trinity Elite Titans 8U.

“We put a lot on both sides, the parents and the boys, boys mostly and they stepped up, even in the classroom. Grades stay on point so they get the opportunity to travel state to state,” says Quintwaun “Coach Que” Wells, the coach for Trinity Elite Titans 8U.

Quintwaun Wells, who goes by Coach Que, says his boys are ready.

“We got them amped up. They’re excited. We got leaders this year who’ve been here for three years with the organization. Everybody’s ready, everybody’s hungry, we just going to take it this year,” added Wells.

The Titans are calling on the CSRA to dig deep and help them get to Naples, Florida in December.

“Any donations that can be given can definately help our boys get down the road. Travel football, in a sense, is expensive,” says Gabrielle Moffitt, one of the Titans Team Moms.

An investment now could pay off later as Chevy Brown wants to play in high school, college, and the NFL, just like his favorites.

“The Ravens. Because they got Lamar Jackson. He throw dots and get get every touchdown,” says “Chevy” Brown.

If anyone wants to donate to the Titans, you can visit the team’s Instagram page – @trinity_elite_titans8u. You can also cashapp them at $8uJackboys.