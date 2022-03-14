AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A local writer is turning her book into a musical stage play.

Last year, NewsChannel 6 introduced you to Marquita Coleman. She’s a former correctional officer who wrote a book, Redemption: Taste of a Woman’s Rage, that takes the reader behind the walls of the facility to give them a look into what happens there. She joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk about her new effort.

SHAWN:

Why was it so important for you, first of all, to write that book?

MARQUITA:

Well, honestly I wanted to get the message out there that anyone can be corrupted while working in the prison system and they can fall vulnerable and become naive to the system. And, you know, I just wanted to put the message out there so that anything can happen. It can raise red flags for you, you know, your freedom can be compromised. That’s what I decided to do.

SHAWN:

So you wrote the book and now it’s gonna be a musical stage play.

MARQUITA:

Yes, that’s correct.

SHAWN:

Okay. So you’re holding a casting call. Tell us a little bit about that.

MARQUITA:

Yes. So the casting call is gonna be a virtual casting call. It’ll be April 2nd at 2:30 p.m. So what I would like for everyone to do is to contact me. Whoever’s interested. Anyone can apply, anyone can submit. So my point of contact would be AuthorMarquitaColeman@gmail.com. When they submit their information, the only thing they would need to submit is their name, headshot resume, if they have one, and also if they don’t have a profess new headshot, they can also submit a selfie as long as it’s a headshot and not full body. Okay.

SHAWN:

So when will the stage play be held? Do you already have that date?

MARQUITA:

Yes, I do. The musical stage play will be held at the Imperial Theater and it would be October 29th. Also, we would have three shows in one day. So if you miss one show, you can come out to either the second or the third show. Nice. You know, making it very convenient for everyone else.

SHAWN:

This is just not gonna be an August. So you’re trying to take this across the country next year.

MARQUITA:

Yes, I am. I am. Most people they, you know, ask me, are you trying to be like Tyler Perry? Yes, I am.

SHAWN:

So you are a busy woman, you’re constantly grinding, so I’m sure you have other projects that you’re working on as well.

MARQUITA:

As a matter of fact, right now I’ll be organizing a power networking black-tie gala. The location is to be determined. But we are looking to schedule it for June 25th and the gala entails raising funding for the musical stage play. Looking for sponsors, that are willing to contribute or become an actual sponsor or a partner. I do have sponsorship packages available for anyone that’s interested in sponsoring or donating to the cause. The musical stage play is being organized to raise AIDS awareness, domestic women’s abuse, domestic violence, and also gun violence.