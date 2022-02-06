Local World War II Veteran celebrates 99th birthday

THOMSON, G.A. (WJBF) – Birthday wishes are rolling in for the last surviving World War II veteran to witness the German Surrender. Louis Graziano turned 99-years-old Sunday and his friends and family gathered to celebrate.

The average person retires at 65, but retirement is not in the books for Louis Graziano.



“Well, I don’t know, I can’t just go home and sit down,” said World War II Veteran, Louis Graziano.

The 99- year-old was a part of the Omaha Beach Invasion



“I was the third wave in there and I got under the cliff and I got a flame thrower and shot it up on the machine guns that were shooting at us and I put that all on fir, so I had to put that out,” said Graziano.

Graziano has put away the flame thrower since then. Nowadays, you’ll catch the veteran cutting hair at his barbershop.



He says, “I still have a lot of customers, and a couple of them don’t want me to give up. So, I tell them to call me at the house and I’ll meet them down at the shop.”

During his time in the army, he led a group of 30 men, and he’s using those same skills to head construction projects at his home church, The Queen of Angels Catholic Church.



“I’m still the head maintenance man at the church I tell all the men what to do,” he said.

“He was a master sergeant in World War II. He helped build the Dwight Eisenhower Headquarters in Europe. He took those same skills and helped build this building, that building the schools behind us. Lou is the one pushing the wheel barrel making all of this happen and his service in the army getting logistics together, getting the people together, and that’s what he’s still doing iin this church. Look at all these people that came here just for Lou,” said Post Grand Knight with the Knights of Columbus Council, Will Rogers.

He even established the Knights of Columbus Council at the Queen of Angels. Graziano’s time spent in the army has not gone unnoticed. Every year around his birthday, he receives hundreds of cards, letters, and gifts from people around the country, showing him their appreciation.

“I read through all of them, it takes a while. Every day I get a pile of mail and they’re still coming,” said Graziano.

NewsChannel 6 asked Graziano, what was his secret to remaining so productive at his age. He replied with this,



“Well you don’t ever give up. Keep going. I just keep going all the time. I just don’t sit home and say, I can’t do this or that, I just keep going.”

Graziano’s daughters tell NewsChannel 6, their mother and Graziano’s late wife, died on his birthday back in 2007. They say they always try to make his birthday a special one. If you’re interested in sending Louis Graziano a card, it’s not too late. You can mail it to this business address at Louis Graziano238 W. Hill St.Thomson, GA 30824.