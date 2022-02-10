Local woman turns 100 years old

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – It’s a special day for one local woman.

Today she turns 100 years old.

Mrs. Ludell Garnett was married for 56 years and has seven children and 13 grandchildren.

Mrs. Garnett says her marriage and family are the happiest moments in her life.

Her credits her faith and treatment of others as the secret to longevity.

“I never have asked God to to let me get no 100 years old. What I did, I did his work.” (((butted))) “I always try to treat people nice. Love people. Try to do people favors if I could. I didn’t care who they were. I always tried to forgive! That’s one of the most precious things in the world,” Mrs. Garnett explains.

She also enjoys a good taco bar!

There’s a big 100th birthday drive-by party for Mrs. Garnett Saturday at her church “Mount Carmel” in Appling.