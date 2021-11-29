Burke County woman raises money for new water pump

WAYNESBORO, G.A. (WJBF) – 75-year-old Julia Lakes had been living without water for 7 months. Now, thanks to donations from the community, she was able to purchase a new water pump.

“Everything is better. I feel better,” said Lakes.

Julia Lakes is bringing in this holiday season with a new water well and now she’s feeling more grateful than usual.



“I’m so glad, it’s so many things I couldn’t do, that I might can do some of them, you know I’m not able to do too much, but that will help more,” she said.

Lakes spent nearly a year without running water in her home. She was stuck with using bottled water to bathe and clean dishes.



“I just call someone to go get it, but I pay them,” she said.

Lakes would have to buy around 4 packs of water twice a week, and on top of that, she would spend anywhere from 16 to 20 dollars just to have the water delivered to her.



She says, “But it was okay. I needed the water. A lot of the time I would have to ask someone else from my family to let me have money so I could do it.”

She said it took two days to have her new water pump and well installed, and the first thing she did after her water was finally running again, was took a bath.



“I got into the shower and I just sat there. The water was nice and hot and I tell you, I didn’t want to get out of there,” she said.

Waynesboro Mayor James Jones says the city was able to raise more money than what was needed for the new pump and well.

“After the story ran more folks started calling and they were concerned,” said Waynesboro Mayor James Jones. “It makes me feel that people are willing to make a difference,” he added.

He says this simple act showed the true meaning of what the holiday season is about.



“If you can help somebody, you help them, you don’t choose who you help, you help who you can, and that’s what I’m about,” said Mayor Jones