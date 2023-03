AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The third annual Traumatic Brain Injury event is headed to Augusta.

The event will be held on March 26 from 3-5 p.m. at Bounce 2 Gamez at 2622 Milledgeville Road.

Organizer Ma’Kia Hill joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about the event and the impact traumatic brain injury has on her family and loved ones.