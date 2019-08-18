Local wildlife rehabilitators needing help to finish mission

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — Local wildlife rehabilitators in the North Augusta/Edgefield County, South Carolina need your help to finish out the season.

Each year, Wild for Life typically takes in around 300-400 orphaned or injured wild animals with the goal of releasing them back into the wild.

The group now has a number of needs including larger enclosures, formula, and food.

“Dogs and cats have such a large voice with the SPCA and all of that but wild animals just don’t have that,” Laura Coppernoll told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk. “So it’s just been my passion for over 20 years to take care of these little guys that are just completely helpless and don’t really have a voice,” she added.

Meanwhile, your donation is tax-deductible.

For more information on how you can donate visit: https://www.facebook.com/donate/2393131931013123/