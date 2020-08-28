Local, well-loved, actor & director dies from complications of COVID-19

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta has lost a talented actor and director to Covid 19.

Richard Justice passed away this week from complications of the virus.

Justice was well known for his work with the Augusta Players, the Fort Gordon Dinner Theatre and the Augusta Ballet.

He was the founder of Le Chat Noir and even created his own theatre school.

Justice was also on the Board of Directors for Augusta Pride as the Director of Entertainment.

He is survived by his husband and four siblings.

Richard Justice was 59.

