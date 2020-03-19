Local virtual town hall meetings scheduled to discuss COVID-19

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

CSRA (WJBF) – Several town hall meetings are scheduled to update the public on the coronavirus pandemic and how it may affect those in our area.

AU Town Hall Meeting:

Augusta University Health will hold a virtual town hall for the very latest on COVID-19 in our area.

They’ll address concerns and give updates on their response as they continue to treat and test the community.

Those watching can watch the live stream at 3pm by clicking here.

We will also be streaming that on our website.

Ft. Gordon Town Hall:

Today Fort Gordon will also hold a virtual town hall.

Senior leadership representing the Cyber Center of Excellence and Fort Gordon will hold a Facebook live stream on post.

It’s from 11am until noon on their Fort Gordon Facebook page.