The damage to the American Gold Star Mothers Monument in downtown Augusta, Ga.

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- A local veteran is speaking out about the state of a monument honoring fallen service members in downtown Augusta. It’s at the corner of 11th and Greene Streets.

The bowl shaped stone at the top is completely cracked in half and not secured to the rest of the monument. The monument was placed there in 1972 by the Richmond County Chapter of the American Gold Star Mothers.

“Those men and women gave up their lives for us. And it bothers me to see things like this,” said Steve Kloman, a Veteran.

American Gold Star Mothers Monument on 11th and Greene Streets.

The American Gold Star Mothers is an organization that supports moms who had a child die while Active duty in the military.

Kloman says the monument has been damaged for about a year and he’s tried for months to find out how to get it fixed.

“And the Gold Star Mothers even tried to reach out to them. And they never got back with us,” he explained.

President of the Georgia Chapter of the AGSM, Lisa Jenkins, says there is no longer a Richmond County Chapter. So, she reached out to Mayor Hardie Davis’s office back in January to find out what steps to take.

“We needed to establish how we would repair it. We didn’t know if it’s on– who’s responsible– if it’s city property, federal. But we knew we couldn’t just start making repairs,” Jenkins said.

One inscription on the base of the American Gold Star Mothers Monument.

Jenkins says she reached out a second time in February and still hasn’t heard back.

Kloman is worried about the safety of anyone walking by.

“That piece of concrete could fall at any time, if somebody were to grab it or something, and hurt someone.”

Aside from the safety of the monument, both Kloman and Jenkins say mothers whose children died while serving, deserve better.

“And monuments help keep the memories of not just our children, mothers, fathers, siblings alive. And we don’t want any of them forgotten. Not one single one,” said Jenkins.

NewsChannel 6 reached out to the Mayor’s Office and they told us the monument does not belong to the city, and that upkeep is the responsibility of the organization that had it installed on city property.

Jenkins says she is happy to finally have an answer and move forward with those repairs.

Photojournalist: Will Baker.