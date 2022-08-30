AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Surveillance video shows a person breaking into the Kure Vaporium store . It happened late Monday night.

The store manager says it’s not the first time. He says they’ve had four other break-ins.

“He went over to a store right next to us and grabbed one of the rocks over there and busted out our door and came in and stole about 20 semi disposables.” said Brandon Adams, Manager.

Adams says they have several surveillance cameras. You can see a clear image of the person in this shot.

The store is still happen for customers….

“at this moment we’ve added more cameras to the point and we’ve also gotten a much better security system there has been talks of security possibly so we are looking into that” said Adams.

He also says they have been working with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to see what can be done. He also says he would appreciate the community’s help to identify the person who broke in.

“ if they see the kid or know the kid all they have to do is come here and say something at kure Vaporium we would rather try and help them before they throw their life away” said Adams.