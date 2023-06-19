MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – Summertime means fun and games for many students, but being out of school can cause them to forget some of the things they learned in the past year.

“Summer slide is typically when students have a regression in their learning,” said Dr. Aaron L. Washington II, the co-owner of Tutor Doctor in Evans. “So when you look at the summer, students often aren’t engaged instructionally. They aren’t practicing math problems, they aren’t reading like they should be doing, they aren’t working on science problems, they’re just having a gap.”

COVID-19 had a major impact on this learning loss. According to The Georgia Department of Education, from 2019 to 2022 proficiency in math fell by 8%, and fell by 5% in ELA.

“We’re seeing a lot of students that really need about one to two years of support in any given subject that parents are contacting us for,” said Maria Washington, the other co-owner of Tutor Doctor in Evans. “Students are, primarily due to COVID, experiencing a lot of loss.”

“We saw a larger number of students that were behind, and even those that were behind became further behind,” said Dr. Washington. “So when my wife mentioned one to two years, that is more than than the six months to one year gap that we were seeing before COVID.”

In August of 2022, Governor Brian Kemp announced over $37 million in educational relief funds to different agencies and organizations across the state.

The goal was to help combat the COVID-19 learning loss, but we’re still seeing the impacts.

Local tutors are still trying to get students who are behind back on track and are offering tutoring sessions based on specific needs.

“So if its additional time, or whatever approach we need for our tutors, as we vet our tutors we look at their skill sets and determine what tutors are best suited for certain clients,” Maria Washington said.

“We offer a variety of things – foreign languages, we offer music, we offer every other subject, even college courses,” Dr. Washington said.

The Washingtons said there’s been an increase in the number of students getting tutored, and they’re seeing good progress.